Hear Ella Bright Cover Elton John’s ‘The Bitch Is Back’

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Ella Bright has released a cover of Elton John’s “The Bitch Is Back” from the first season of Prime Video’s Off Campus. The track arrived last week through Island Records as part of a two-song bundle with Bright’s version of Warrant’s “Cherry Pie,” which was released the previous week. In the series, Bright plays Hannah Wells, a college student whose musical performances form part of the show’s storyline.

Bright performs “The Bitch Is Back” at the piano during a scene in Off Campus, giving the 1974 Elton John song a new setting within the series. The recording completes the two-track release following “Cherry Pie,” which reached No. 1 on the iTunes Alternative chart and No. 16 on the platform’s all-genres chart. Blood Records also issued a sold-out double-sided 7-inch picture disc containing both covers, packaged in a custom pie-box outer sleeve. The physical edition presents the pair as two sides of the same soundtrack release.

The Bitch Is Back

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The Off Campus soundtrack also features music from Remi Wolf, Asha Banks, The Two Lips, Chloe Lilac, Matthew Perryman Jones, Winifred, and Will Linley. Bright contributes cast performances alongside music credited to After Hours, the fictional band featured in the series. Based on Elle Kennedy’s book series, the college drama follows an ice hockey team and the women in their lives as they navigate relationships, friendships, and the transition into adulthood. The adaptation uses original music and cast recordings throughout its first-season story, connecting Hannah’s performances to the wider soundtrack assembled for the Prime Video drama.

The complete first season of Off Campus is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video. Louisa Levy co-showruns and executive produces the series with Gina Fattore, while Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, and James Seidman executive produce for Temple Hill. Leanna Billings of Billings Productions and Neal Flaherty also serve as executive producers. Bright’s July 16 release follows the earlier arrival of “Cherry Pie” and collects both of her featured covers in one bundle. Island Records’ two-track set also gives listeners access to the recordings outside the Prime Video episodes in which Hannah Wells performs them.

Listen to Ella Bright’s cover of “The Bitch Is Back” here.