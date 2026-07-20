G Herbo Releases ‘How Can I Lose’ Video

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

G Herbo has released the official music video for “How Can I Lose,” a track from Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition. The visual, released July 17, continues the rollout for the 17-track project and follows Herbo from backstage settings into the streets of New Orleans. Its road footage connects the song’s reflections on survival with the day-to-day setting of Herbo’s current touring life.

Produced by longtime collaborator Oz On The Track, “How Can I Lose” centers on the experiences that shaped Herbo’s outlook and the work behind his current life. The Chicago rapper addresses violence, loss, grief, addiction, and the effects of trauma while framing his achievements as the result of persistence. Rather than treating success as a separate subject, the track places it alongside the experiences that preceded it. He summarizes that distance in the line, “Bottom level, lower than a cellar, I got far from it,” before returning to the song’s title in the refrain.

G Herbo - How Can I Lose (Official Video)

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DREFILMS directed the accompanying video, which combines footage from life on the road with scenes filmed across New Orleans. The clip opens with Herbo behind the scenes, then moves outdoors to document the city and his time away from the stage. The song closes Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition, an expanded project named for the first rap moniker Herbo used as a child, before he became known as Lil Herb and later G Herbo.

Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition extends the story introduced on Lil Herb, which revisited the rapper’s early years around 79th and Essex in Chicago. The project includes an official release of “Thug,” a song that had been previewed for years, along with tracks including “Steel” and “Go.” Herbo has also spent the past year returning to Chicago studios and working with longtime collaborators as part of the Lil Herb series. Outside music, he founded the Swervin Through Stress nonprofit, which focuses on mental health resources, and “Went Legit” became the biggest hit of his career before the expanded edition arrived.

Listen to G Herbo’s “How Can I Lose” here.