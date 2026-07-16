Casper TNG Shares New Single ‘Trap 4 A Year II’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Casper TNG has released his new single, “Trap 4 A Year II,” alongside an official music video filmed in Thailand. The track previews the Toronto rapper’s forthcoming album, Draft Day, and follows the original “Trap 4 a Year,” which appeared on his 2025 collaborative project with 100Bandplan, One Helluvalife.

The sequel returns to the determination and street-focused storytelling that shaped the first track while addressing the scrutiny Casper faced as his audience grew. “Everybody had something to say while I was working. Now the work speaks for itself,” he said in a statement. The Thailand-shot video also offers an early look at the visual world surrounding Draft Day, though a release date for the album has not yet been announced.

Casper TNG - Trap 4 a Year II (Official Music Video)

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“Trap 4 A Year II” arrives after “The Market” received Platinum certification in Canada. Casper also recently founded PuzzL Music Collective Inc., a Toronto music company focused on artist development and creating opportunities for emerging talent. The venture’s roster includes his longtime collaborators K Money and 100Bandplan.

On May 1, 2026, Casper released an official remix of “The Market” with A Boogie wit da Hoodie and 100Bandplan. Rolling Stone Canada also included Casper in its Future of Music 2026 class, which highlighted artists shaping the next phase of the Canadian music industry. Those developments followed more than a decade of releases from the Toronto artist, whose earlier songs include the 2015 track “Dope Boy” and “Know Me.”

Listen to “Trap 4 A Year II” here.