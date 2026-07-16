Jordan Rakei Preps ‘A Safe Place To Be Wild’

Cover: Courtesy of Decca Records

Jordan Rakei has announced his seventh album, A Safe Place To Be Wild, due October 30 through Fontana. The singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer has also released the album’s first single, “Enemies,” and confirmed a 2027 UK and European headline tour that will conclude at London’s Alexandra Palace on April 24.

A Safe Place To Be Wild follows more than a decade of releases spanning soul, jazz, alternative R&B, pop songwriting, and orchestral arrangements. Rakei describes the new record as an exploration of self-acceptance, vulnerability, creative freedom, and the parts of himself that emerge when external expectations fall away. The record presents a more instinct-led approach, with the writing focused on emotional directness rather than expectation. It will be available as a CD digipack, exclusive indie red vinyl, opaque signed vinyl, and standard black vinyl. Its 14-song tracklist also includes “Eden,” “Promise,” “Grace,” “Paradise,” “Mirror,” and “Whispers In The Wind.”

Jordan Rakei - Enemies (Visualiser)

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“Enemies” introduces the album with lyrics centered on confidence and moving beyond difficult relationships. “‘Enemies’ has a playful, almost arrogant energy to it, not from bitterness, but from self-confidence,” Rakei said. “It’s an ownership song about not taking any more crap, rising above past dynamics, and turning all of that into positive energy.” The tour begins March 27 at Vasateatern in Stockholm and continues through Copenhagen, Hamburg, Berlin, Prague, Warsaw, Vienna, Zürich, Milan, Lyon, Paris, Antwerp, Amsterdam, and Cologne. UK dates follow at Bristol Beacon on April 16 and Manchester’s Albert Hall on April 17, with Olive Jones supporting throughout the run. Presale tickets arrive July 22 before the general sale begins July 24.

The announcement follows Rakei’s sixth album, The Loop, which received a Best Album nomination at the 2025 Ivor Novello Awards. His live history includes two sold-out shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall and an appearance at Glastonbury. Across six previous albums, Jordan Rakei has collaborated with Loyle Carner, Tom Misch, and Bonobo, while also receiving nominations for an AIR Award and the Australian Music Prize. The new album was shaped during Rakei’s year as the first resident at Abbey Road Studios and through work at the home studio he built outside London.

Listen to Jordan Rakei’s ‘A Safe Place To Be Wild’ here.