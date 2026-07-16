Hudson Ingram, Sydney Rose Share ‘Don’t Get Me Started’ Video

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Hudson Ingram and Sydney Rose have released an official performance video for their duet “Don’t Get Me Started.” The song appears on Ingram’s new EP, The Long Way Home (Vol. 1), which arrived earlier in July through Long Pond Music and Interscope Records as part of a joint venture with Aaron Dessner.

Filmed in Nashville, the video places Ingram and Rose together in a studio for a live rendition of the track. The stripped-back setting keeps the focus on the two singer-songwriters as they perform side by side. Ingram said the location and Rose’s presence helped the performance feel less staged. “Having Sydney there made it feel less like a music video, and more like we were just letting the camera catch something real,” he said. “Nashville is home, so shooting it there with Sydney just made sense, and it made the song feel more tangible to me.”

Don’t Get Me Started (ft. Sydney Rose) (Live from Sound Emporium Studios)

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“Don’t Get Me Started” was produced by Ingram with Adam Melchor and Jack Schrepferman. Rose said the collaboration came together quickly after she joined Ingram, Schrepferman, and Dessner at Long Pond. “This was one of the easiest songs I’ve ever collaborated on,” she said. “Once we started writing, it all flowed so smoothly. I’m so honored to have been thought of and to be a part of this song.” The two artists also brought the duet to the stage at Rolling Stone’s Stateside Festival in Kingston, New York, where Rose made a surprise appearance during Ingram’s set.

The Long Way Home (Vol. 1) is the first installment in a planned trilogy of EPs from Ingram. The Austin-born singer-songwriter moved to Nashville at 17 and has described the larger project as a coming-of-age story about leaving home, pursuing a dream, and returning with a changed perspective. His musical background includes classical piano, middle school theater, guitar performances at church, and college coursework after his move to Tennessee. Rose, a Georgia-born singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, released her I Know What I Want EP in 2025 after “We Hug Now” reached the Top 3 of Spotify’s U.S. and Global Viral 50 charts. The song has accumulated 190 million streams, while Rose completed a sold-out headline run across Europe and the United States. She later toured Australia and is scheduled to support Mon Rovîa on a North American tour in September 2026.

Listen to “Don’t Get Me Started” here.