Livingston Releases New Single ‘Recognize’ With Official Video

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Livingston has released his new single “Recognize,” a song about body image and self-acceptance, alongside an official music video.

“Recognize” centers on Livingston’s experience with body image and the pressure to change how he looks. Its chorus asks what it would take for him to look himself in the eyes and whether leaving behind the body he feels trapped inside would make him unrecognizable. The accompanying video extends that theme through images connected to his wellness journey and daily struggles. Livingston wrote, produced, and performed the track, continuing the hands-on approach that has defined his independent releases.

Livingston - Recognize (Visualizer)

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Before the single’s release, Livingston posted a series of before-and-after images on social media and explained why he chose to document the process publicly. He wrote that the post was not intended to seek pity or validation, but to reach young people and adults who are still dealing with insecurity, trauma, or neurodivergence. “I am still going through it. I am with you,” he wrote, adding that there is no fixed endpoint to self-acceptance. The message provides the personal context behind “Recognize” and its focus on living through change rather than presenting recovery as complete.

“Recognize” follows “Paper Crowns,” a song released earlier this year. The two tunes are Livingston’s first new music since A Hometown Odyssey and its 2025 deluxe edition, The Story Continues. Livingston wrote and produced A Hometown Odyssey in his childhood bedroom before releasing the album independently in 2024. The project has generated more than one billion global streams and debuted at No. 2 on Spotify’s U.K. Album Debut chart and No. 3 on its U.S. and Global Album Debut charts. “Shadow” reached No. 1 on the iTunes Global Song chart for more than 24 hours and entered the Top 20 on Spotify’s U.S. and Global Viral charts, while “Last Man Standing” appeared on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 charts in six countries. The album also features an introduction by Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons. Livingston spent the past year headlining tours across North America, Europe, and the U.K.

Listen to Livingston’s ‘Recognize’ here.