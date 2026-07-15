Beck Confirms ‘Ride Lonesome’ LP, Shares ‘In The Night’

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Beck has announced that his highly anticipated forthcoming LP, Ride Lonesome, will arrive on September 18. The songwriter’s first project of all-new material since 2019’s Hyperspace will be released via Capitol Records.

Alongside the release date, Beck has also unveiled a new single and music video, “In The Night.” The clip, which was directed by Mikai Karl, produced by Ryan Smale, and stars legendary French actor Denis Lavant. The clip features the protagonist working through some powerful emotions in a bright apartment, soundtracked by a beautiful acoustic guitar melody, a string suite, and lyrics from Beck such as, “They say you’ll find your way/ In the night.”

Beck - In The Night

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Regarding the new project, Beck explained: “The musicians from my original touring and recording band that I recorded Sea Change, Morning Phase and Mutations with — Smokey Hormel, Joey Waronker, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Roger Joseph Manning Jr., and Jason Falkner— reconvened with me at my favorite studio (Room B at United studios in Hollywood). We had Nigel Godrich, who worked on Sea Change and Mutations with us mixing all the songs. It had been a decade since we went in the studio and recorded Morning Phase. This time it felt like the playing and the chemistry had evolved and deepened— a sound that’s come together over the decades of working together.

“While we were revisiting a musical and physical place, it also felt like we were finding new sounds and emotional textures along the way.”

Beck began teasing the album back in April, when he unveiled what is now confirmed to be the title track. On “Ride Lonesome,” Beck sings: “You got to ride lonesome/ You got to try to find the road/ You got to cry a river/ And follow it all the way home/ Alone.” “Ride Lonesome” also arrived with a music video, which was co-directed by Karl, alongside Beck.

Alongside the new album, Beck will be hitting the road. His forthcoming North American Tour, aptly titled the Ride Lonesome Tour, will find the “Loser” singer performing in celebrated theaters and amphitheaters across North America. The 25-date run will begin on September 16 at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Shop Beck’s Ride Lonesome here.