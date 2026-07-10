Listen To The Last Dinner Party’s New Song ‘Knocking At The Sky’

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

The Last Dinner Party has released “Knocking at the Sky,” a new song that appears on the extended digital deluxe edition of their acclaimed second album, 2025’s From The Pyre. The track arrives alongside a music video directed by Sinclair Bryant, set in a hyper-stylized Los Angeles that’s chock full of Hollywood noir references, slasher-film scream queens, and characters that would feel at home in both a Brothers Grimm tale and a John Waters film.

The Last Dinner Party - Knocking at the Sky

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“Knocking At The Sky” holds a special significance to the British band: it was first performed live at Brixton Academy on the closing night of their sold-out UK tour in late 2025, and was the final track they recorded with producer Animesh Raval at Church Studios in Crouch End. “‘Knocking At The Sky’ is the final tale from The Pyre,” the group shared in a statement. ”After creating an album about storytelling and world-building, we thought it apt to end this act with a story set in the sinister myth world itself: Los Angeles. Hollywood is the ultimate fairytale; the stakes are at surreal heights, the landscape is unruly and plastic, and it’s populated with a cast of Grimm characters all striving and struggling at the center of their own hero’s journey.”

From The Pyre, the follow-up to the band’s chart-topping 2023 debut, Prelude To Ecstasy, arrived last October on Island Records. The band worked on the LP with Grammy-winning producer Markus Dravs, known for his collaborations with Wolf Alice, Florence & The Machine, and Björk. At the time of its release, the group described the record as a collection of character-driven but personal stories bound together by the concept of “the Pyre” as a mythical place of destruction and renewal.

The deluxe edition also folds in two tracks shared earlier this year: “Big Dog,” a previously unreleased cut that has long been a staple of the band’s live set, and its spoken-word companion piece “Come All You Beasts.” Bassist Georgia Davies has said the latter was written to weave the album’s folkloric, storytelling threads into “Big Dog” by interpolating Bible verses and subverting prescriptive messages about women’s safety.

In the months since From The Pyre‘s release, the band has kept busy, touring extensively and playing a run of summer festival dates before heading back to the US in the fall for an arena tour supporting Sombr. In January and February 2027, they’ll also join Olivia Rodrigo on the road for her “Unraveled” tour, playing an expanded run of ten shows each at Los Angeles’s Intuit Dome and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Listen to the deluxe edition of The Last Dinner Party’s From The Pyre here.