MOIO Releases New Single ‘remember my name’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

MOIO has released his new single “remember my name.” The Nigerian-Irish singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist uses the track to reflect on his family’s immigration story, tracing questions of identity, inheritance, and responsibility through a personal lens. The release marks the next step in a run of recent singles from the Dublin-raised artist.

On “remember my name,” MOIO looks to his mother’s journey from Nigeria to Ireland and the sacrifices behind his own upbringing. He said the song is “a much deeper song” for him. “It’s an ode to her and everything she left behind to give us a new life,” he said. “I have a responsibility to become even a fraction of how great a person she is.”

MOIO - remember my name

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The new song follows “we fall” and “Just A Man,” two recent tracks that also address vulnerability and personal change. MOIO previously said “Just A Man” is about expectations within a relationship and the awareness that someone may not be able to give love in the way another person deserves. “we fall” continued that inward focus, turning to emotional collapse and the complications of human connection.

MOIO’s single “Moments” passed 25 million Spotify streams and reached No. 1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart in seven countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland. His Earthday EP arrived in 2025 and included six songs, with “Moments” serving as one of its central tracks. He is also a co-founder of the creative collective Chamomile Club alongside Monjola, Aby Coulibaly, and Thomas Kettle. Early tracks including “SUNBEAMING” and “Open Your Eyes” helped introduce the Dublin-raised artist in 2023.

Listen to MOIO’s remember my name here.