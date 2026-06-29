Meredith Brooks Announces ‘Blurring the Edges’ Vinyl

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Blurring the Edges, the career-defining album by American singer-songwriter Meredith Brooks, is coming to vinyl for the first time ever. The 1997 record includes the Top 10 single “Bitch,” which became a feminist anthem.

Brooks began her career in the late 1970s as a teen member of the all-female band Sapphire, performing throughout her native Pacific Northwest. Following the band’s split in 1980, Brooks joined the short-lived rock band Lips as well as all-female trio the Graces alongside Gia Ciambotti and former Go-Go’s member Charlotte Caffey. She later moved to Los Angeles and released her self-titled solo debut album in 1986.

Meredith Brooks - Bitch (Official Music Video)

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Brooks’ breakthrough arrived in 1995 after she signed with Capitol Records. Two years later, Blurring the Edges was released. Produced by David Ricketts (of David and David), who also contributed keyboards and additional instrumentation, the album was led by “Bitch,” which delivered a raw and refreshing take on self-acceptance. “I’m a bitch, I’m a lover/I’m a child, I’m a mother/I’m a sinner, I’m a saint/I do not feel ashamed,” goes the chorus. “I’m your Hell, I’m your dream/I’m nothing in between/You know you wouldn’t want it any other way.” “Bitch” was produced by the punk personality Geza X. The track earned Brooks Grammy nominations for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance and Best Rock Song.

The second single from Blurring the Edges, “What Would Happen,” peaked at No.15 on the Top 40 Mainstream chart in the US and was a Top 50 entry on the Hot 100, while the third, “Stop,” entered the Top 40 Mainstream countdown. Brooks promoted the album by embarking on an extensive U.S. and European tour between 1997 and 1998, which included appearances at the acclaimed Lilith Fair in both years.

Brooks released her third album, Deconstruction, in 1999.

Order Meredith Brooks’ Blurring The Edges here.