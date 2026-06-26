Musiq Soulchild Releases 25th Anniversary Edition Of Debut Album ‘Aijuswanaseing’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

In 2000, Musiq Soulchild blended R&B and neo-soul to craft his debut studio album Aijuswanaseing. In honor of the album’s recent 25th anniversary, a special edition of Aijuswanaseing is being released as a 2LP “peacock opaque” vinyl set.

Musiq Soulchild signed to Def Soul, the R&B division of Def Jam Records, in 1998. Two years later, Aijuswanaseing peaked at number 24 on the Billboard 200 and number four on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart. In 2001, the record was certified platinum by RIAA.

Mary Go Round

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Last year, Soulchild performed the album in full at the Roots Picnic in his hometown of Philadelphia. Speaking to The Philadelphia Inquirer, he shared: “The fact that I was able to perform only songs from the first album, something I’ve never done, not even when I first released the album… was actually a milestone for me.”

The album spawned three singles: “Just Friends,” “Love,” and “Girl Next Door.” “Love” particularly resonated with fans, and spent 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. While there have been numerous interpretations of the songs’ lyrics, Soulchild has his own perspective. He explained, “I had a very traumatic upbringing, childhood trauma. So what people don’t understand is they think it’s a romantic song, or they think that it’s a gospel song. It’s actually intentionally neither. If anything, it’s closer to therapy, really.”

He also reflected on the organic process behind the first album’s creation. “I didn’t really plan on making an album,” he said. “I didn’t expect to be signed to Def Jam. I wasn’t looking to be, you know, a super international star or anything. I was just trying to get some ideas out. I was working with my writing partner, Carvin Haggins, at the time. We recorded some songs. I didn’t think much of it.”

The success of Aijuswanaseing propelled Soulchild’s follow-up record, Juslisen, to number one on the Billboard 200 upon release in 2002.

Shop the 25th anniversary edition of Musiq Soulchild’s Aijuswanaseing here.