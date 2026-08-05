6LACK Shares Music Video For ‘I Guess’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

6LACK has unveiled the music video for “I Guess,” featured on his celebrated new LP Love is the New Gangsta.

Directed by Cameron Dean, the music video features the Atlanta-raised crooner singing on an ornately decorated set, surrounded by beautiful flowers and white walls with no decorations outside of his lyrics graffiti’d in black spray paint. The backdrop shifts from this aforementioned set to a cloud-covered field and a simple blue set design. The clip also features a guest appearance from a rather massive brown bear.

“I Guess” features production from Dos Dias, Childish Major, Trey Lander, and Justin Cho, and includes some of 6LACK’s most provocative lyricism on Love is the New Gangsta. Recalling a relationship gone wrong, he croons: “Baby, it’s me, open the gate/ She opened the door, the weapon was raised.”

6LACK - I GUESS (Official Visual)

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The music video for “I Guess” joins a potent collection of visuals from Love is the New Gangsta tracks, including “On Me,” which features R&B singer Odeal; “RUNNING LATE FREESTYLE”; “All That Matters” featuring AZ Chike and Leon Thomas; and the 2 Chainz-assisted “Sunday Again.”

6LACK is gearing up to bring Love is the New Gangsta on the road. In September, he’ll embark on the European stretch of his 10 Years of 6LACK Tour. The run begins on September 8 in Oslo, Norway.

The headlining run will find the artist hitting venues in cities like Copenhagen, Berlin, Frankfurt, Brussels, Paris, Manchester, Dublin, London, and more. From there, 6LACK will head to North America, where he’ll visit cities like Portland, Los Angeles, Austin, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, and Brooklyn.

Love is the New Gangsta features some of 6LACK’s most emotional songwriting to date. Many of the songs were inspired by conversations he was having with Childish Major. He explained to Rolling Stone: “I just started to vent and have open conversations about what I was going through, and we just knew we had to make an album about it. It was like this ongoing session of therapy, accountability, and being creative.”

Listen to 6LACK’s “I Guess” here.