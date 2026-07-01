Ella Mai Pays Tribute To ‘Waiting To Exhale’ In ‘Might Just’ Video

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Ella Mai has shared a music video for Do You Still Love Me? cut “Might Just,” which pays homage to the 1995 film Waiting To Exhale.

Directed by Alfred Marroquin, the clip finds Mai reckoning with an unfaithful partner, featuring a climax that finds her and friends burning the house she once shared with that loved one down to the ground. The video features appearances from Taylor Rooks, Coco Jones, and Ryan Destiny.

On the track, which features a beat by Mustard, Ella sings: “Don’t fix your tongue to tell me lies about how she means nothing/ It was too wrong, it was too real, babe.” Do You Still Love Me? was released to critical and commercial acclaim on February 6.

In other Ella Mai news, the London artist is gearing up for the North American run of her Do You Still Love Me? Tour. The shows begin on July 2 at Milwaukee Summerfest. The 28-date trek includes stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, and more. She’ll wrap this stretch at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on August 28.

Ella Mai - Might Just (Official Music Video)

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Mai has been honest about how Do You Still Love Me? was a difficult album title to land on. She explained to VIBE in an interview: “We really struggled to come up with this title. I’m not even going to lie. We had finished the album, had the track list together, and everything. Mustard and I just couldn’t find something that felt like it told the story well enough. Mustard was really vouching for a different title. And I said to him, ‘Okay, why do you think that should be the title?’

The duo stumbled upon the title almost accidentally: “I was like, ‘Why do you think that should be it?’ He starts explaining it, and he’s like, ‘Because if you say that, then you can ask the questions. Or somebody can ask you the question, do you still love me? Or do you still…’ And I was like, ‘Wait! That’s the title.’ It kind of just stuck, and we rolled with it. Also, because it can be a closed question. It could be very open-ended also.”

Buy Ella Mai’s Do You Still Love Me? on vinyl and CD here.