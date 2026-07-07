Hear Bea Miller’s New Single ‘Born To Lose’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Bea Miller has released her new single “born to lose,” out now via Republic Records. The song follows “Depressed on the Internet” and continues Miller’s recent run of new music for the label.

Written with longtime collaborator Justin Tranter and producers Oak Felder and Dan Crean, “born to lose” centers on Miller’s reflections on growing up in public and the pressure that can follow early success. “‘born to lose’ is me making fun of myself before anyone else gets the chance,” Miller said in a press release. “I’ve had successes that I’m incredibly grateful for, but I’ve also spent years wondering what you’re supposed to do after you experience something like that so young. I didn’t want to pretend that part of my life never happened.”

Bea Miller - born to lose (official lyric video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

The new track builds on the candid writing behind “Depressed on the Internet,” which marked Miller’s first release in her current chapter. According to the release, “born to lose” came out of the direct conversations that have shaped Miller’s work with Tranter. The song uses self-deprecating humor as a way into a broader subject: the fear of having already had a major moment, and the refusal to let that fear define what comes next.

Miller signed with Republic Records in May 2026, with “Depressed on the Internet” serving as her first solo release since 2023. She first entered the public eye in 2012 as a contestant on The X Factor. Her catalog includes the platinum-certified “Young Blood,” along with fan favorites including “Fire n Gold” and “Feel Something.” Miller is currently working on new music that the release describes as moving across pop, alternative, and R&B.

Listen to Bea Miller’s “Born To Lose” here.