Beabadoobee Announces New Album ‘Pylon’ For September

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

beabadoobee has announced her new album, Pylon, which is due September 18, 2026, via Dirty Hit and Interscope Records. The announcement arrives with the new single and video “Sun Has Set,” the first preview of the 14-track album and its opening song.

Pylon follows beabadoobee’s 2024 album This Is How Tomorrow Moves. According to the announcement, the title refers to the electricity towers that reminded Beatrice Laus of her connection to friends and family while she was on tour. The album includes “Nothing to Prove,” featuring Hayley Williams, and “Powerlines,” featuring Turnstile singer Brendan Yates. Evan Stephens Hall of Pinegrove, Chino Moreno of Deftones, and Shane Moran of Title Fight also contribute, while Matty Healy and George Daniel of The 1975 worked on “Write Me A Letter.”

Beabadoobee - Sun Has Set (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

“Sun Has Set” introduces Pylon as a set of songs that began as diary entries, with Laus describing the record as a place for thoughts she had not been able to say aloud. The single is accompanied by a first-person video directed by Jake Erland, her partner and longtime visual collaborator. The album’s tracklist also includes “Estranged,” “Switchblade,” “It’s Alright,” “In Motion,” “Memories,” “Radio,” “Spark,” “Despite That,” and “Satellite.”

beabadoobee will debut songs from Pylon on The Powerlines Tour, her first arena run and biggest tour to date. The itinerary begins October 1 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, and includes Madison Square Garden in New York, The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, The O2 in London, and arena dates across the UK and Europe. Wisp will support the U.S., Canada, and UK dates, while Violet Grohl will support shows in France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany. The tour follows previously announced summer dates, including Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 2 and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on August 7. The announcement follows the March 2026 single “All I Did Was Dream Of You” with The Marías, as well as This Is How Tomorrow Moves, which became beabadoobee’s first UK No. 1 album in 2024 after Fake It Flowers reached No. 8 in 2020 and Beatopia reached No. 4 in 2022.

Order Pylon here.