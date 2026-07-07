The Cranberries Announce 1994 Concert Album

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

A concert from The Cranberries, Live At The London Astoria, II 1994, is getting an official release. High quality footage of the concert was released on DVD over a decade ago, but this will mark the first time the concert has appeared in an audio format. The remastered concert features performances of the now classic hits “Linger” and “Dreams.” The Cranberries – Live At The London Astoria, II 1994 will be available on CD and as a 2LP package.

The performance at the historic London Astoria II occurred on January 14, 1994 while the Irish rock band were on tour promoting their 1993 breakthrough debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? In addition to performing their debut single “Dreams,” a success on both sides of the Atlantic, the band also performed “Linger,” a top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

During the 1994 Astoria II set, The Cranberries tested out future songs that would end up on the followup album, that year’s No Need To Argue. “Zombie,” a protest track about the young victims of a bombing during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, would go on to become a No. 1 hit and is among the group’s signature songs. The band also performed versions of “Daffodil Lament,” “Ridiculous Thoughts,” and “Dreaming My Dreams.”

The Cranberries recently celebrated Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? with several new physical formats, among them a Vinylphyle edition. The group’s debut EP, 1991’s Uncertain, was recently remastered and released as a limited edition reissue in tandem with its 35th anniversary.

Last year, The Cranberries were honored with the Icon Award at the ZYN Rolling Stone UK Awards. The annual award recognizes artists who have made an indelible impact on music history. Accepting the award, bassist Mike Hogan paid tribute to the late vocalist and songwriter Dolores O’Riordan: “Dolores passed away nearly eight years ago, so it’s testament to the songs that they have lasted so long. When we were kids starting out in Limerick, we never thought our songs would last so long, let alone 37 years.”

Order The Cranberries Live At The London Astoria II here.