Eddie Vedder Releases Guitars Over Guns Song ‘Better Believe’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Eddie Vedder has released “Better Believe,” an original song created in partnership with young people from Chicago-based Guitars Over Guns. The song debuted during a live performance at the Obama Presidential Center dedication on June 18 and is now available on major streaming platforms.

The Obama Foundation brought Vedder and Guitars Over Guns together for the project. The song was recorded at Columbia College Chicago with Audio Arts students and alumni, who joined young musicians from the nonprofit through a collaboration facilitated by Andre “Add-2” Daniels, a Columbia adjunct professor of instruction and Chicago regional director for Guitars Over Guns. “Better Believe” was produced by Andrew Watt, Andre “Add-2” Daniels, Paul LaMalfa, and Vedder.

Better Believe

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The track was co-written by Vedder, Giselle Castro, Andre “Add-2” Daniels, Jeremiah Fristoe, Mason Harris, Michael “Myskie” Hightower, Naomi Owens, Joy Viltz, and Iya Waters. The recording features Vedder on vocals, guitar, and background vocals, with vocal performances from Viltz, Castro, Owens, Hightower, and Harris. Fristoe, Daniels, and Mark Anderson contributed background vocals, with Isabella Santillan on guitar, Ayden Smith on bass, Cassidy Lee on drums, and Josh Klinghoffer on keyboard. Anthony Abruzzo and Jacob Araiza engineered the song, with additional engineering from Joey Fraider, Grace Kay, Kathrynn Vettas, and John Burton. Randy Merrill mastered the track at Sterling Sound. Royalties earned by Vedder and the song’s co-writers will benefit Guitars Over Guns, an arts-based youth development organization focused on music, mentorship, and the arts.

The release follows Pearl Jam’s 12th studio album, Dark Matter, which arrived on April 19, 2024, through Monkeywrench and Republic Records. Pearl Jam began the Dark Matter world tour on May 4, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The band also announced 2025 U.S. dates in support of Dark Matter, including April and May shows in Hollywood, Atlanta, Nashville, Raleigh, and Pittsburgh. Vedder released his solo album Earthling in 2022, marking his first solo studio album since Ukulele Songs in 2011.

Listen to Eddie Vedder’s Better Believe.