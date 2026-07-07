Ken Carson Releases New Album ‘xperiment’

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Ken Carson’s fifth album is here. The Atlanta rapper has officially released xperiment, the follow-up to 2025’s More Chaos, via Opium/Interscope Records. Music industry publication Hits Daily Double projects the album to debut at No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200 with the biggest first-week sales numbers of his career.

The 22-song collection finds Carson, one of the defining voices of modern rage rap, incorporating increased flashes of melody into his sound without forgoing his signature aggression. Carson worked with longtime producers like AM, F1LTHY, starboy, Outtatown, DJ Moon, and more to build xperiment’s immersive digital environment. “No matter what I make, they gon’ call it rage,” he melodically raps on “shadeson,” one of the tracks that pushes his music in exciting new directions beyond the boundaries of rage rap.

Also filling out the album’s sonic universe is a roster of featured guests headlined by Caron’s close collaborator Playboi Carti, who appears on early highlight “deaf note” and closing track “wedidit.” A video for the latter song, directed by Frankie Watts in the rappers’ hometown of Atlanta, accompanied xperiment’s release. Other features on the album include Young Thug on “drug kit,” Lil Uzi Vert on “ghost,” Destroy Lonely on “shopping,” and 2hollis, who produced and performs on “shadeson.”

In the lead-up to xperiment, Carson expanded the world of the album beyond the music itself with the five-episode short film series Joy Divizn. The process continued as Carson brought xperiment into the real world with a three-day pop-up at London’s Lab Store Westend on release weekend.

Ken Carson - wedidit (ft. Playboi Carti) [Official Video]

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xperiment continues a busy year for Carson that has already seen him log his first headlining festival performance at Rolling Loud California. He’ll follow that up by headlining ComplexCon on Oct. 3 in Los Angeles. Until then, he has festival dates coming up across Europe, including stops at Switzerland’s Openair Frauenfeld on July 9, Poland’s Clout Festival on July 10, and Austria’s Frequency Festival on Aug. 22.

Listen to Ken Carson’s xperiment here.