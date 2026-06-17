Watch Eve Perform At NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Rap icon Eve stopped by NPR’s Tiny Desk as part of Black Music Month, and ran through classics from her entire discography.

Eve kicked things off by performing “Satisfaction” from 2002’s Eve-Olution, before performing “What Ya Want” from the 1999 Ruff Ryders compilation, Ryde or Die, Vol. 1. From there, she dropped a version of “Gotta Man” from Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady, also from 1999. Following that cut, she dropped “Gangsta Lovin’” from Eve-Olution, which features a guest performance from Alicia Keys. Eve then performed “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” which features Gwen Stefani, and is included on Scorpion. To conclude, she performed 2007’s “Tambourine,” before wrapping up the set with “Who’s That Girl” from Scorpion.

Eve featured the 25th anniversary edition of Scorpion in her set, displaying the vinyl reissue behind her and offering up a few songs from the classic LP. The new version of the album arrived back in March as a Red & Black Splatter 2LP that came with a signed insert.

Eve: Tiny Desk Concert

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Eve and Gwen Stefani recently shared commentary about their collaboration “Let Me Blow Ya Mind”—which they made with Dr. Dre and Scott Storch—for a recent episode of VEVO Footnotes. During the episode, Eve describes the record as a statement intended to be “fun and cocky and celebratory.” She added: “I was in the music business and here to stay.”

Eve added in an interview with Glamour, “It’s one song that I wrote fully. I write my own stuff, but usually I get lazy after I write verses…I don’t want to write the chords, and Dre was like, ‘You’re not leaving the studio until this song is done.’ I hated him that day, but I’m so happy he made me stay.” The track ended up winning the first-ever Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

“I still love that album. When I look at the pictures of it and that time, I still love the creative of it,” Eve recalled about the LP in a 2025 interview with HuffPost.

Buy the 25th anniversary signed limited edition of Eve’s Scorpion now.