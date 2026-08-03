Sonny Clark’s ‘The Art of the Trio’ Joins Tone Poet Reissue Series

Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Sonny Clark’s The Art of the Trio is the latest album to join Blue Note’s Tone Poet Series. Originally released in 1980 by the legendary jazz record label, it features praised renditions of popular songs and jazz standards.

The revered pianist and composer recorded it over three sessions in 1957 and 1958 with a crew of notable musicians: bassists Paul Chambers and Jymie Merritt, and drummers Philly Joe Jones and Wes Landers. Some highlights from the album include “I Didn’t Know What Time It Was,” originally composed by Richard Rodgers for the 1939 musical Too Many Girls; “Don’cha Go ‘Way Mad”, composed and recorded by Illinois Jacquet and Jimmy Mundy in 1949; 1945’s “I’m Just a Lucky So-and-So” composed by Duke Ellington, 1929’s “Gee, Baby, Ain’t I Good to You”, which Nat King Cole re-recorded in 1943; and “I Can’t Give You Anything but Love, Baby” from 1928’s Blackbird Revue musical.

Born and raised in 1931 in Herminie, Pennsylvania, Clark began his musical career at age 20 by working with saxophonist Wardell Gray during a visit to California. He joined Blue Note Records in 1957 after moving to New York City. He became one of the label’s house musicians, playing alongside dozens of fellow hard bop players, including Kenny Burrell, Donald Byrd, Paul Chambers, John Coltrane, Dexter Gordon, Art Farmer, Curtis Fuller, Clifford Jordan, Jackie McLean, Hank Mobley, and Art Taylor. He also recorded sessions with Charles Mingus, Sonny Rollins, Billie Holiday, Stanley Turrentine, and Lee Morgan.

The stereo Tone Poet Vinyl Edition of The Art of the Trio was produced by Joe Harley, mastered by Kevin Gray from the original analog master tapes, and pressed on 180g vinyl at Record Technology Inc. It is packaged in a deluxe tip-on gatefold jacket that includes a booklet featuring new liner notes by Syd Schwartz, original liner notes by Ben Sidran and Bob Porter, and never-before-seen photos by Francis Wolff.

Shop Blue Note’s Tone Poet Vinyl Series here.