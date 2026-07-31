Liana Flores Announces ‘And so it goes…’ EP

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

British-Brazilian singer-songwriter Liana Flores has announced her new EP, And so it goes…, due September 4 through Verve Records. She has also shared “Silvershoes,” a song narrated by a Hollywood waitress who sees a pair of glamorous silver shoes and begins to picture a different life. Physical pre-order options include eco-friendly vinyl pressings and exclusive signed copies. The release will also be available on a “Seaglass green” cassette.

liana flores - Silvershoes (lyric video)

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Speaking about the track’s inspiration, Flores pointed to Virginia Postrel’s book The Power of Glamour and quoted a passage: “Glamour gives us pleasure, even as it heightens our yearning. It leads us to feel that the life we dream of exists, and to desire it even more.” In the song, the shoes give the central character a concrete image of the future she wants. The story remains at the point of possibility, bringing together the hope, longing and uncertainty involved in deciding whether to pursue a dream.

And so it goes… was recorded in Los Angeles with Paul Butler. The Grammy-nominated producer, mixer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has previously worked with Lord Huron, The Teskey Brothers, Michael Kiwanuka and Andrew Bird. Flores’ 2024 debut album for Verve Records, Flower of the soul, drew from the same bossa nova influences that inform the EP. Across the new recordings, Flores also combines Brazilian pop elements with an indie and folk-oriented songwriting approach.

Earlier in 2026, Flores collaborated with bossa nova musician Roberto Menescal on “Midnight Lullaby” and Mei Semones on “Koneko.” Flores and Semones are scheduled to perform live together at Verve Records’ 70th Anniversary Show at Central Park’s SummerStage on September 2. In June 2026, Flores announced a global run of headline shows across North America and Europe. Her recent touring history also includes opening slots for Men I Trust, Ichiko Aoba and Belle & Sebastian.

Listen to Liana Flores’ And so it goes… here.