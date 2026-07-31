Longtime Friends Lance Savali and Rita Ora Go ‘Higher’

Cover: Courtesy of Casablanca Records

Lance Savali has released “Higher,” a new house single with Rita Ora, through Casablanca Records. The track, available now, arrives as the Samoan, New Zealand-born producer and DJ builds on an audience of more than 1.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Ora’s vocal sits at the center of the recording, while Savali’s production uses bouncing percussion, melodic hooks and a steady club pulse.

Lance Savali, Rita Ora - Higher

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Savali said he had Ora in mind from the track’s earliest stage because of their longstanding friendship. “Her and I go way back and we’ve been friends for years,” he said. Savali added that Ora’s husband is “like a brother” to him, making the singer “pretty much family.” “Obviously it’s my first collab song with anyone, and for me to be able to start that journey with a superstar like her, I’m very fortunate,” Savali said. “She’s made this process the easiest it could ever be, and I’m incredibly grateful.”

Before releasing music under his own name, Savali built his profile as a dancer and creative, touring and performing alongside Rihanna, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez. The release follows “Devotion” and “Ain’t No Party,” which have generated a combined 60 million streams and received support from BTS’ V, Formula 1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and Nicole Scherzinger. On July 31, Savali is scheduled to perform at Elsewhere’s Zone One in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn show is billed as a celebration of “Higher.”

Listen to “Higher” here.