Sam Smith Releases Anthemic New Single ‘Oh Mother’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Sam Smith goes on a soul-searching journey on their new single, “Oh Mother.” Featuring The TwoCity Chorus, a mighty 28-member choir, the anthemic track finds the global pop sensation vulnerably delving into their longing for maternal comfort.

“The choir is meant to represent the fury of a mother witnessing her child’s betrayal — they’re summoning a sort of divine feminine energy,” Smith shared in a statement. “We also have vocals from my friend Dante, who was a mothering presence to me as a queer person in my 20s. It’s like a gathering of voices offering strength.”

Sam Smith - Oh Mother (Official Lyric Video)

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“Oh, beware the woman scorned / She would move a mountain for me / Cross the driest desert for her child / Like a hurricane, her pain would rip the roots out from the ground,” Smith passionately sings atop a gospel-inspired melody that’s anchored by thunderous hand claps, electric guitar riffs, wailing call-and-response harmonies, and powerful strings.

Smith co-produced “Oh Mother” alongside David Odlum (Glen Hansard, Josh Ritter), Simon Aldred (Avicii and Liam Gallagher), and composer Gabe Noel (Sombr, Father John Misty).

The single is another teaser for what’s to come on their upcoming album, Hazel Eyes. Marking Smith’s fifth LP, it is set for release August 21 on Capitol Music UK. Described as “a modern fairytale of requited love, capturing themes of emotional vulnerability, artistic freedom, and self-reflection,” Hazel Eyes is an overall ode to New York, where the London singer now lives.

Last month, Smith shared the album’s lead single “My Guy.” A stark departure from roaring “Oh Mother,” the song is a tender ballad that celebrates romance. Hazel Eyes follows 2023’s Gloria, featuring the singles “Love Me More,” “Gimme” with Koffee and Jessie Reyez, “I’m Not Here To Make Friends,” and the Grammy-winning “Unholy” with Kim Petras.

The album announcement follows Smith’s series of To Be Free concert residencies in Brooklyn and San Francisco, which saw guest appearances from Ed Sheeran, Brandi Carlile, Sienna Spiro, and Kim Petras. Smith will soon bring the residency to Mexico City for a four-show run, taking over Auditorio Nacional beginning on August 17.

The artist has also recently partnered with BBC Introducing to allow 10 up-and-coming artists to open for their UK residency shows in Manchester and London in September. Candidates can upload their music to the BBC Introducing Uploader from July 29 through August 5, selecting the “Sam Smith” tag, to be considered.

“It’s exciting to be part of this amazing new initiative,” Smith said of the partnership. “The discovery process for artists and audiences is so important and being able to play a part in that is fantastic.”

Listen to Sam Smith’s “Oh Mother” featuring The TwoCity Chorus here.