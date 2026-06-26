Kiefer Announces Fall North American Tour Dates

Photo: Malik Gist, Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Kiefer has announced a fall North American tour that begins October 1 at Arts at the Armory in Boston and runs through October 17 at Star Theater in Portland, Oregon. The dates follow the pianist and producer’s upcoming Los Angeles festival, Over The Breaks, and arrive ahead of his debut solo album for Blue Note Records, due this fall.

The October run includes stops at Elsewhere in New York, Songbyrd Music House in Washington, DC, The Drake Hotel in Toronto, The Alluvion in Traverse City, Bop Stop in Cleveland, Sleeping Village in Chicago, Icehouse in Minneapolis, Dazzle in Denver, and Nectar Lounge in Seattle as part of Earshot Jazz Festival. General on-sale starts today at 10 a.m. local time. Before the North American dates, Kiefer will play Ronnie Scott’s in London on July 2, Love Supreme Festival in Glynde on July 5, Jazz à Vienne in France on July 9, and North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam on July 11.

Kiefer: Tiny Desk Concert

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Before the tour, Kiefer will present Over The Breaks at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles on September 18 and 19. The two-day event is curated by Kiefer and features GENA, the duo of Karriem Riggins and Liv.e, as well as CARRTOONS, Luke Titus, Shibo, and additional performers. The festival announcement came as Blue Note confirmed Kiefer’s signing to the label for the release of his first solo project there.

Kiefer is also part of FATHERS, the new Blue Note collaborative album due July 10 from Kiefer, Kenny Beats, CARRTOONS, and Nate Smith. The project follows Kiefer’s 2023 Stones Throw album It’s Ok, B U, a 16-track release that included “Head Trip” with Luke Titus and “Glowing” with Pera Krstajic. His 2021 EP Between Days featured The Kount, 10.4 ROG, Lakey Inspired, and Theo Croker across eight tracks. Kiefer has also been credited as a Grammy-winning contributor to Anderson .Paak’s Malibu, alongside collaborations with Dr. Dre, Kaytranada, De La Soul, Pete Rock, Terrace Martin, Walter Smith III, and Nate Smith.

Find out more about the tour here.