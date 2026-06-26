Sekou Releases Mixtape ‘In A World We Don’t Belong Pt. 2’

Cover: Courtesy of EMI Records

British singer-songwriter Sekou has released his new mixtape, In A World We Don’t Belong Pt. 2, today, June 26. The project arrives alongside the official video for lead single “Does She Know,” which anchors the new installment of the two-part release.

Sekou - Does She Know

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

Across five tracks, In A World We Don’t Belong Pt. 2 includes “Does She Know,” “Needy,” “Far From An Angel,” “Dangerous Lover,” and a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird.” Speaking about the mixtape, Sekou said he wanted to tell his story and reflect how he feels as a 21-year-old, adding that the title connected with his experience of feeling like an outcast while still finding meaning in that perspective.

Sekou also described “Does She Know” as a song about realizing someone’s real intentions after initially hearing what you wanted to hear. “When I make music, I really like to put my real feelings into a song and make something relatable,” he said. The new mixtape follows In A World We Don’t Belong Pt. 1, released in November, which featured “Catching Bodies,” “Never Gunna Give You Up,” and “Love Language.”

The release comes ahead of Sekou’s headline London show at KOKO on December 14. Earlier in 2026, he opened for Sam Smith during the To Be Free residency in San Francisco and later made his BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge debut with performances of “Catching Bodies” and Justin Bieber’s “Yukon.” In June, Sekou performed at Wembley Stadium for Capital’s Summertime Ball, and his 2026 live schedule also includes Montreux Jazz Festival, Summer Sonic Festival in Osaka and Tokyo, All Points East in London, Rock en Seine in Paris, and Lalalib in Dijon.

Listen to In A World We Don’t Belong Pt. 2 now.