The-Dream Announces Long-Awaited ‘Love/Hate II’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

The-Dream has announced a new full-length album, Love/Hate II. In anticipation of the album, the singer, songwriter, and producer has shared “Tampa,” a song featuring longtime collaborator Usher. Love/Hate II arrives July 10 via RadioKilla Records/Republic Records. Exclusive signed CD and vinyl editions are available for pre-order now, as well as official merchandise.

“Tampa” is a bedroom-ready banger boasting soulful harmonies and a cocky chorus: “This is where your man should be instead of worrying about me.” The R&B titans have worked together on fan favorites like Usher’s “Cold Blooded” in 2024 and The-Dream’s “Forget About Her” from 2016.

The-Dream offered the first preview of Love/Hate II earlier this year with “Bring That Body,” his first official solo single in more than a decade. The project dives head-first into the complicated realities of love today. “I want to make a record about where love is now,” he says. “Relationships became cheapened. People used to fight for their love.”

Love/Hate II is the sequel to his 2007 debut Love/Hate. Showcasing a powerhouse cast of collaborators, the album also features appearances from Pusha T, Swizz Beatz, T.I., Kelly ‘Dria’ Rowland, Rick Ross, and more. In an interview with Variety, The-Dream called the project the first taste of what’s shaping up to be a sonic progenitor of its predecessor,” while teasing contributions from Pharrell Williams, Mike Dean, Swizz Beatz, and more.

THE-DREAM - Tampa ft. Usher (Official Audio)

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The New York Times recently named The-Dream among “The 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters.” The publication noted, “Name a post-aughts R&B smash, and his imprint is probably on it…,” citing contributions to Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” Mariah Carey’s “Touch My Body,” and Justin Bieber’s “Baby,” among many others.

The-Dream continues to shape the sound of contemporary music across genres, with recent contributing to records like The Clipse’s “All Things Considered,” Rosalía’s “Sauvignon Blanc,” and “Allegedly” with Summer Walker. His work has earned numerous accolades, including the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for his contributions to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter.

Listen to THE-DREAM’s Love/Hate II here.