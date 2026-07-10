aron! Announces Debut Album ‘Too Close For Running’

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

aron! has announced his debut album, Too Close For Running, which will be released September 18 through Verve Records. The singer-songwriter also shared the album’s new single, “Not For A Lack Of Trying,” alongside the announcement. The 12-track record includes previously released songs “Shiny Stockings,” “Macramé,” and “Wonderful Thing,” as well as collaborations with dodie and Mei Semones.

“Not For A Lack Of Trying” arrives as the fifth track on Too Close For Running. The album opens with “Love Is How You Lose” and closes with “Broken Guitar,” while dodie appears on “Call When You Can” and Mei Semones guests on “Macramé.” Other songs include “Rainy Miami,” “Clementine,” “Tandem Bike,” and the title track. aron! has described much of his writing as rooted in the continuing relevance of old-school romantic themes. “People are going through the same things now as they were back then,” he said. “Heartbreak is heartbreak, and love is love. We’re all humans, and that’s what most of these songs are about.”

Not For A Lack Of Trying

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Born and raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, aron! began taking guitar lessons at age eight after growing up with music by Pearl Jam and Led Zeppelin. He later studied classical composition at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, where he developed an interest in composers including Chopin, Ravel, and Bach. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he focused on learning piano before earning a full scholarship to the University of Miami, where he studied jazz voice and film scoring. In 2023, he began developing what he calls a “vintage pop sound” and subsequently signed with Verve Records.

The album announcement follows several 2026 singles from aron!. “Macramé,” his collaboration with Mei Semones, paired indie-pop songwriting with jazz-influenced guitar work. He later released “Shiny Stockings,” which centers on a conversation between a young man and his mother about a new relationship. “Wonderful Thing” also drew attention from John Mayer, who played the song on his SiriusXM channel Life with John Mayer and praised aron!’s use of harmony and melody. Those tracks will all appear on Too Close For Running when the album arrives September 18.

Listen to “Not For A Lack Of Trying” here.