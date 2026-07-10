Amy Winehouse’s Live ‘You Know I’m No Good’ Performance Hits YouTube

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

A rare live performance of Amy Winehouse’s “You Know I’m No Good” has just landed on YouTube. Recorded at Friday Night Project on January 5, 2007—three days before the track was officially released as a single—the clip finds the singer in top form as she performs the single from her classic album Back To Black.

“You Know I’m No Good” was released as the second single from Back To Black, after “Rehab” was released in October 2006. Featuring Winehouse’s signature soulful, laid-back sound, the track was a success around the world, topping the United Kingdom’s Hip Hop/R&B chart and placing at 18 in the country’s overall singles chart. It has since been certified platinum in the U.K. as well as Denmark, New Zealand, Spain, and Switzerland.

Amy Winehouse - You Know I'm No Good (Live From Friday Night Project / 2007)

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As with much of Back To Black, “You Know I’m No Good” teams Winehouse with producer Mark Ronson, who helped her tap into a 1960s girl group and doo-wop sound for the project. Part of the key to this success was to bring in real horns via the Dap Kings. “With Amy, we had been using every plug-in and trick in the modern world to make her stuff sound old, and then I had this idea, why not just get the Dap-Kings to play it?” Ronson recalled in 2011. “They know how to make it sound like the real deal.”

Since its release, Back To Black has been one of the most beloved albums of the 2000s, if not of all time. Featuring other singles like “Back To Black,” “Tears Dry On Their Own,” and “Love Is A Losing Game,” the album was a global smash. It has since been certified 15 times platinum in Winehouse’s native United Kingdom and is one of the best-selling albums of all time in the country. In the United States, the album went two-times platinum and helped earn Winehouse five Grammy Awards, including Best Pop Vocal Album for Back To Black. At the ceremony, Winehouse also won Best New Artist, and “Rehab” won Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, as well as Record and Song of the Year. Back To Black was also nominated for Album Of The Year.

Order Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black on vinyl here.