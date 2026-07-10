Tig3r Lewis Releases New Single ‘Use Me’ From Debut EP

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Tig3r Lewis has released “Use Me,” the latest single from his debut EP, Mr. Right Now, due August 14 via Republic Records. The Southern California-based singer-songwriter will preview the six-track project at a headline show at The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on August 13. The new song follows four earlier singles from the EP and arrives as Lewis prepares for the first full release of his recording career.

“Use Me” centers on a relationship formed in the aftermath of someone else’s breakup. Lewis offers himself as a temporary source of comfort while acknowledging the emotional risks of becoming a stand-in partner. “I tend to sacrifice my own needs in service of another person’s,” Lewis said. “In this case, it was about being a stand-in lover for someone who’s mourning a breakup.” He added that the arrangement reflects “a bit of self-sabotage,” with lowered expectations serving as a way to protect his ego. The recording pairs Lewis’ lead vocal and guitar-based arrangement with a group of female voices in the refrain.

tig3r lewis - Tig3r Lewis - Use Me (Official Visualizer)

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The single follows the previously released tracks “Mr. Right Now,” “Leaving Me Lonely,” “Too Easy,” and “Mrs. Kisses.” Lewis describes his approach as “Grunge Groove,” drawing from R&B, soul, blues, and guitar-driven rock. Before signing with Republic, he spent time in Los Angeles interning for producer Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman. Lewis later began working with Gitelman as a creative collaborator after covers he posted online drew attention, and the partnership helped establish the material that became his debut project.

Lewis signed with Republic Records in 2026 and released “Too Easy” in May with the initial announcement of Mr. Right Now. On June 3, he played his first New York City headline show at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, where fans heard an early live preview of the EP. Republic Records later shared a performance of “Mrs. Kisses” filmed at the venue. Lewis’ August 13 concert at The Moroccan Lounge will mark his next headline appearance and will take place one day before the EP’s scheduled release.

Listen to Tig3r Lewis’ “USE ME” here.