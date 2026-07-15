Hozier’s ‘Work Song’ Joins Spotify’s Billions Club

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Hozier’s “Work Song,” which was included on his 2014 self-titled LP, has officially reached the billion streams threshold on Spotify, joining the platform’s Billions Club.

The milestone marks Hozier’s third song to reach one billion streams on Spotify, following “Take Me To Church” and “Too Sweet.”

Hozier - Work Song (Official Video)

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The music video for “Work Song” remains a particularly fond memory for Hozier, who struggled through the filmmaking process, though for all the right reasons. He recalled a story to a journalist for Hot Press in 2019, explaining how partying with Annie Lennox led to a rough video shoot. “I forgot to tell you about the Grammy’s after-party where Annie and myself really enjoyed ourselves. We woke up the next day with outrageous hangovers and had to do the video shoot for ‘Work Song.’ If I look pale, it’s not the lighting or the color grading!”

The lore of Hozier, too, has grown in stature as the songwriter’s career has reached astronomical heights. In a 2015 interview with Nylon, he spoke about the songwriting process and how the album began to take shape, touching on a break-up that many associate with the album’s creation.

He said, “The breakup really had very little to do with it, except for the fact that I had more time on my hands to write. I guess I was also able to use the writing and recording as a way to distract myself. I was living back at home with my parents in Ireland at the time, and I was basically demoing all of the songs for the album up in the attic. A lot of the songs were recorded up there first and then I took it all to producer Rob Kirwan. But yeah, the attic is—in my head at least—where the album really first started taking shape.”

In other Hozier news, last year, the songwriter celebrated the 10th anniversary of his multi-platinum debut with a special edition vinyl release. The reissue was available on a selection of vinyl variants and on cassette.