Jessie Ware Releases New Single ‘Sauna’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Jessie Ware has released “Sauna,” the latest single from her sixth studio album, Superbloom, via EMI Records. The July 17 release arrives with a new remix by London collective Horse Meat Disco, while Ware has also confirmed that additional remixes and a music video are on the way. Superbloom, released April 17, debuted at No. 2 on the Official UK Albums Chart, giving Ware her highest-charting album in the United Kingdom. “Sauna” follows the album singles “I Could Get Used to This,” “Ride,” and “Automatic.”

Ware said the decision to issue “Sauna” as a single followed requests from listeners. “You demanded Sauna be released as a single so I listened and have decided to make it a red hot Sauna summer,” she said. “I love this song, I love how it makes people feel, it was made for dancing.” Ware added that a new video and further remixes are planned, beginning with the Horse Meat Disco version. The track focuses on intimacy and desire, themes that run throughout Superbloom.

Jessie Ware - Sauna

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Horse Meat Disco’s remix reshapes “Sauna” for a late-night club setting while retaining Ware’s original vocal performance. The London group has been active in disco and dance music through its DJ sets, radio work, parties, and releases, making the collaboration a direct extension of the song’s dance-floor framing. Ware’s original recording appears midway through the 13-track Superbloom, which also includes “16 Summers,” “No Consequences,” “The Garden Prelude,” and “Chariots of Love.” The record follows Ware’s 2023 album That! Feels Good! and continues the run of dance-focused albums she began with What’s Your Pleasure? in 2020.

The release comes ahead of Ware’s 2026 Superbloom Tour, which begins October 5 at Massey Hall in Toronto. The North American schedule includes Radio City Music Hall in New York on October 8, The Warfield in San Francisco on October 16 and 17, and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 20. European dates begin November 10 at Casino de Paris and include AFAS Live in Amsterdam on November 21. Ware’s first United Kingdom arena run closes with The O2 in London on November 28, OVO Hydro in Glasgow on December 4, and Co-op Live in Manchester on December 5.

Listen to Jessie Ware’s “Sauna” here.