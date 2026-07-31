Cigarettes @ Sunset Releases New Single ‘Gasoline’

Cover: Cooper Burchett Courtesy of Universal Music

Cigarettes @ Sunset are ready to burn it all down. The newest band on the rock scene has released their latest single, “Gasoline.”

“Hold me together / Somebody come and talk me down, I can’t get better / Pouring gasoline on a burning house,” frontman Garrett Dellinger wails as haunting violin strings and crashing percussion amplify the intensity of his emotions following a breakup. Produced by Taylor Kimball (Wyatt Flores, Koe Wetzel), it’s a stark 180-degree turn from the band’s previous single “Appalachian Raised,” a reflective ode to their homeland.

Cigarettes @ Sunset - Gasoline (Audio)

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Cigarettes @ Sunset is comprised of rhythm guitarist/lead vocalist Garrett Dellinger, bassist/backing vocalist Wells Whitman, drummer Ethan Moore, violinist/vocalist Sarah Vann, and lead guitarist Ryland Bagbey. Formed in 2021 in the small Appalachian town of Boone, North Carolina, the bandmates made their debut with March’s Possum Rock. The EP is named after their self-coined term for their unique mix of Americana, indie-rock, and Appalachian folk.

The band will soon hit the road alongside repeat tourmates Dexter and The Moonrocks, which kicks off on August 4. They’ll head coast to coast, performing in cities like Lincoln, Nashville, Idaho Falls, New York, Boston, and Los Angeles before wrapping the trek on December 18 in Colorado Springs.

Cigarettes @ Sunset will also support Kentucky-bred alt-country outfit Ole 60 for their mid-August shows, and then head on a North American tour with Platinum-selling alt-rock band Rainbow Kitten Surprise this September. The band will also travel down under for Australia’s Strummingbird Festival that will take place on October 10, 17, and 18.

Listen to Cigarettes @ Sunset’s “Gasoline” here.