Hear Carter Faith And Wyatt Flores’ New Duet

Cover: Courtesy of MCA

Carter Faith and Wyatt Flores have released their new duet, “Nothin’ Better To Do,” out today via MCA/Gatsby Records. The song appears on Faith’s upcoming Cherry Valley Forever, the deluxe edition of her debut album Cherry Valley, which is set for release on July 24.

“Nothin’ Better To Do” was written by Faith, Shane McAnally and Tofer Brown. The release also arrives with an official video, following the previously shared Cherry Valley Forever track “Ain’t Over Me Yet.”

Carter Faith, Wyatt Flores - Nothin' Better To Do (Official Music Video)

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Cherry Valley Forever features five new songs added to the original Cherry Valley tracklist. The expanded edition includes “Dead Horse,” “Nothin’ Better To Do” with Wyatt Flores, “Pearl Handled Pistol,” “If A Man’s From Texas,” and “Ain’t Over Me Yet.” Faith’s Cherry Valley earned an ACM Album of the Year nomination, becoming the first debut album to receive a nomination in the category since Chris Stapleton’s Traveller in 2016.

The announcement follows a run of 2026 activity for Faith. In February, she made her late-night television debut with “If I Had Never Lost My Mind” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She is currently supporting Post Malone on his U.S. Big Ass Stadium Tour, with upcoming dates including June 27 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee and June 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Later this year, Faith will also perform select dates with Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves and Shaboozey, including October 27 at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Pre-order Cherry Valley Forever now.