Miranda Lambert Sets October Release For Next Album, ‘Crisco’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Miranda Lambert has announced that her new album Crisco will arrive October 2 via MCA. The 12-track project follows the previously released title track, with a new preview, “Till The Going’s Gone,” arriving today.

Lambert produced Crisco with Jesse Frasure, shaping a record that draws on dance floors, dive bars, desert highways, and kitchen-table conversations. CDs and vinyl, including signed options, are available to pre-order now. The album’s track list includes “Snakeskin Boots,” “Cowgirl Curtsy,” “Cutting Onions,” “Whiskey Business,” “Right Where We Left It,” and “A Song To Sing,” a collaboration with Chris Stapleton.

Miranda Lambert - Till The Going's Gone (Official Visualizer)

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“I’ve always loved every corner of country music,” Lambert said in the announcement. “The heartbreak songs, the honky-tonk songs, the songs that make you think and the songs that make you dance. Making this record reminded me that those things don’t have to be separated. We followed the songs wherever they wanted to go, trusted our instincts and ended up with something that feels really fun and really honest to who I am.” The album was written with a group of collaborators that includes Natalie Hemby, Ashley Monroe, Waylon Payne, Aaron Raitiere, and Josh Osborne.

The announcement follows Lambert’s recent duet with Chris Stapleton, “A Song To Sing,” which arrived as the biggest streaming debut of her career. Her 2024 album Postcards from Texas continued her streak of 10 consecutive Top 10 entries on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. Lambert, a three-time Grammy winner and 14-time Country Music Association Award winner, also co-founded Big Loud Texas with longtime collaborator Jon Randall. Outside music, she has expanded into Casa Rosa on Lower Broadway, the Wanda June Home collection, Idyllwind at Boot Barn, and the MuttNation Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit that has raised more than $13 million for shelter pet adoption and rescue organizations.

Order Crisco here.