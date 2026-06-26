Tanya Tucker Joins Shania Twain On ‘Little Miss Twain’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Shania Twain has released “Little Miss Twain,” a new single featuring Tanya Tucker. The song is the title track from Twain’s forthcoming seventh studio album, Little Miss Twain, which is due July 24 via Republic Nashville.

“Little Miss Twain” follows the album’s lead single, “Dirty Rosie,” and looks back at Twain’s early life in Canada. “It explains my childhood and my experience as a young artist, but also how important Tanya’s music is in my life,” Twain said in a press release. “I was reflecting on the naivete of becoming the next Tanya Tucker — no one in the music industry was going to see me and think that, but my mother was sure that somehow along the way it was going to happen. I often wonder what she would have thought if she could’ve seen what’s happened in my life.”

The track centers on the memory of Twain’s mother encouraging her musical ambitions when she was young. In the song, Twain recalls being driven to sing in bars at age eight and being urged to learn Tucker’s catalog as a model for what she might one day become. (Twain’s mother died in a car accident in 1987, before Twain’s career reached a wider audience.) Twain invited Tucker her to the studio, and the two worked out an arrangement of the song that resulted in a reflective country duet.

The release follows Twain’s 2023 album Queen of Me, which arrived via Republic Nashville. In April 2023, she launched the global Queen of Me Tour, which ran through November 2023 and ranked among the Top 10 highest-grossing country tours of the year. In 2024, Twain returned to Las Vegas for her third residency, “Come On Over!,” which concluded in February 2025. Her 2026 live schedule includes six June and July dates at Wembley Stadium in London opening for Harry Styles, followed by a July 7 performance at Thomond Park Stadium in Limerick City, Ireland.

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