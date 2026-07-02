uDiscover’s Soundtrack To Your Life Series Debuts July Moving Day Playlist

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Keep up to date with our playlist designed to be the Soundtrack To Your Life with whatever moments happen during the year…

uDiscover is back with the latest edition of its monthly playlist series. The theme for July is “moving day,” and it’s meant in every sense of the term: “Breakup. New job. Death of a loved one. New state – or new country.” This playlist is dedicated to those getting ready for something bigger and better, spanning a wide variety of decades, genres and artists, with room for even the biggest music fans to discover something new. As its Spotify description puts it, “Whatever sparks YOUR Moving Day, this is your soundtrack for all the fond farewells, the act of leaving the past behind, the fresh starts, the new beginnings – and the complete unknown ahead. Move on!”

Classic soul music is represented well on the Moving Day playlist, with hits like Gladys Knight & The Pips “Midnight Train To Georgia,” Sam Cooke’s “Another Saturday Night,” Curtis Mayfield’s “Move On Up,” and Stevie Wonder’s “Living For The City,” just to name a few. There’s also a healthy dose of classic rock in the mix with The Beatles’ “She’s Leaving Home,” Queen’s “I Want To Break Free,” and U2’s classic “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.” Moving into the 1990s, you’ll find Janet Jackson’s “Runaway,” “Is There Life Out There By,” Reba McIntire, “Real Love” by Mary J. Blige, and Lenny Kravitz’s “Always On The Run.” More modern tracks include Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License,” and one of the most famous breakup songs of the past decade, “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande.

“Thank U, Next” may epitomize the playlist’s idea of moving into the future while also wishing the past a fond farewell, which is exactly what Grande had in mind while writing and recording the song. “Then we did it and I was like, ‘Wow. This is really, really, really special and it feels really like something, you know?'” Grande said after the track’s release. “… Putting it in a song makes it very, ‘OK. Cool. We definitely just closed that chapter.’ You know what I mean?”

uDiscover’s playlists have run the gamut in theme and genre. Most recently was the June Pride Playlist, and before that, uDiscover took listeners around the world with its Eurovision playlist.

Listen to the Moving Day playlist here.

Up next in the Soundtrack To Your Life series…

August – Back To School

September – Fall

October – Halloween

November – Thanksgiving

December – Winter