Ludacris Releases New Single ‘Real Hustla’ With GloRilla

Cover: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Ludacris has released a new single, “Real Hustla,” featuring GloRilla. The track arrived June 12 via DTP Records and Def Jam Recordings and marks the first collaboration between the Atlanta rapper and the Memphis artist. A music video for the song is also set to accompany the release, following the official audio arrival.

Ludacris previewed “Real Hustla” on social media before its release. The song pairs Ludacris and GloRilla in a back-and-forth performance, with both artists trading verses around the title phrase. The single follows their first public appearance together in May, when they presented the Song of the Summer award to BTS at the 2026 American Music Awards. After the ceremony, Ludacris shared an Instagram carousel featuring BTS, Katseye, Leon Thomas, Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah, Blackpink, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen. GloRilla entered 2026 after a year in which Billboard named her the Top Female Rap Artist on its 2025 year-end chart.

Ludacris - Real Hustla Feat. GloRilla (Visualizer)

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The release arrives during a new stretch of activity for Ludacris. Earlier this year, he debuted “Pull Over” during a performance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where he also served as host. The Dave Meyers-directed video for “Pull Over” has drawn coverage from Billboard, That Grape Juice, The Source, and Complex. Ahead of the song’s release, HBCU marching bands posted videos using the track in stadium performances.

In 2025, Ludacris marked the 25th anniversary of Back for the First Time with a limited-edition vinyl release. The 2000 album reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. “What’s Your Fantasy,” featuring Shawnna, reached No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 and appeared on the How High soundtrack. Ludacris has won three Grammy Awards, sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, and appeared in Crash, the Fast & Furious franchise, and Netflix’s Karma’s World.

Listen to “Real Hustla” here.