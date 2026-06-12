The Warning Announces New Album ‘Everything’s Falling,’ Shares ‘Ritual’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

The Warning have announced their new studio album, Everything’s Falling, which is set for release August 28 via Lava/Republic Records. The Monterrey, Mexico sister trio have also shared the new single “Ritual,” which follows the previously released tracks “Kerosene” and “Ego” from the project. The album was revealed through the band’s dedicated album website. Limited edition signed CD and vinyl editions are available for pre-order.

“Ritual” addresses the fear of losing something good and the habit of expecting disaster even during stable moments. The band said the song is about “getting trapped in those thoughts and letting them keep you from actually living in the moment.” Alongside the single, Daniela “Dany” Villarreal, Paulina “Pau” Villarreal, and Alejandra “Ale” Villarreal said Everything’s Falling reflects their current lives and the changes they have experienced in recent years.

The Warning - Ritual (Official Video)

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In 2026, The Warning are also scheduled for performances across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, including dates supporting Yungblud on the IDOLS World Tour and festival appearances at Summer Sonic Festival in Osaka and Tokyo.

The announcement follows Keep Me Fed, the band’s 2024 album, which pushed their career streams past 710 million and earned a Latin Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song for “Qué Más Quieres.” In 2025, The Warning released Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX, a live album and concert film captured during sold-out Mexico City shows for 30,000 fans. Their recent touring history includes dates with Halsey, Evanescence, Muse, and Foo Fighters.

Listen to “Ritual” here.