Nina Simone’s ‘That’s All I Ask’ Gets HAAi Remix

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

Nina Simone‘s “That’s All I Ask” has been released in a new HAAi remix via Verve Records. The single is the latest installment from Verve Remixed, the label’s long-running series pairing recordings from the Verve catalog with contemporary producers and DJs.

The original version of “That’s All I Ask” appeared on Simone’s 1966 album Wild Is The Wind. For the new version, HAAi built around Simone’s vocal while removing the original instrumentation, shifting the recording into an electronic setting. Speaking about the remix, HAAi said, “I built an entire track around Nina’s vocal,” adding that she wanted to leave space for the directness of Simone’s performance.

That's All I Ask (HAAi Remix / Extended Edit)

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The release arrives as Verve marks its 70th anniversary in 2026. According to the announcement, new entries in the Verve Remixed series will arrive monthly through the fall, with a compilation album planned for digital and vinyl release. Contributors across the campaign include HAAi, Mochakk, Solomun, DESIREE, Austin Millz, dublon, Supershy, Antdot, and more.

HAAi played more than 100 shows in 2025 across five continents, 30 countries, and 91 cities. Her 2025 schedule included festival appearances at Glastonbury, Sónar, and EDC Las Vegas, along with club dates at Rainbow Disco Club in Japan, RSO in Berlin, and Rex Club in Paris. In 2024, HAAi launched UNiSON, a community-focused party brand that has featured back-to-back sets with Boys Noize, DJ Boring, and Romy.

Listen to DJ HAAi’s remix of “That’s All I Ask” here.