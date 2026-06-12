Dweezil Zappa Announces ‘DZ20: Like Father, Like Son’ Tour

Photo: Timothy Kuratek, Courtesy of Dweezil Zappa

Dweezil Zappa is marking a sentimental milestone later this year with the announcement of his DZ20: Like Father, Like Son Tour. The trek celebrates two decades since Dweezil began honoring, performing, and preserving the beloved catalog of his late father—Frank Zappa—to audiences worldwide.

The North American tour kicks off in Phoenix, AZ on Oct. 22 and stops in cities like Denver, Chicago, Albany, Toronto, and Los Angeles before wrapping in Las Vegas on Dec. 5. Dweezil plans to recreate his father’s historic work with performances of fan favorites, deep cuts, improvisational moments, and surprises for longtime listeners and newcomers alike.

Find out more about the DZ20: Like Father, Like Son Tour here.

“It’s been an incredible experience spending 20 years playing music that continues to challenge and inspire me,” Dweezil Zappa shared. “Every tour gives me a chance to revisit my father’s work from a new perspective while finding ways to surprise audiences—and myself. Whether you’ve followed this music for years or are hearing it for the first time, there’s always something new to discover.”

Concertgoers will have an opportunity to purchase various VIP experiences, which include exclusive pre-show access to soundcheck, a rare live mixing experience that gives a peek into how the music is shaped in real-time, and select side-stage access for an unforgettable vantage point during the performance.

While Dweezil is respected as a masterful guitarist in his own right, he’s devoted much of his career to curating and expanding his father’s technically demanding compositions that range from rock, jazz, orchestral, fusion, and experimental traditions.

In 2006, Dweezil formed Zappa Plays Zappa, a tribute band honoring his father. Dweezil recruited several alumni of Frank Zappa’s bands to participate in the project’s tours and later began performing under his own name. The guitarist’s last tour was in 2024, which kicked off 50 years after the release of Frank Zappa’s celebrated live disc The Roxy Performances. The legendary collection featured a quartet of concerts from the newly opened Roxy Theatre on LA’s Sunset Strip in 1973.

Find out more about the DZ20: Like Father, Like Son Tour here.