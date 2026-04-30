Janet Jackson to Appear at Grammy Hall of Fame Gala

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Janet Jackson will appear at the Grammy Museum and Recording Academy’s Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala to celebrate the induction of her prolific 1989 album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814.

The LP, featuring writing and production from Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, is Jackson’s second consecutive album to top the Billboard 200 albums chart and also became the best-selling album of 1990 in the United States. It’s packed with seven Top 5 hits: “Miss You Much,” “Rhythm Nation,” “Escapade,” “Alright,” “Come Back to Me,” “Black Cat,” and “Love Will Never Do (Without You).”

The Recording Academy also announced the addition of Erykah Badu to the Gala’s performance lineup. The neo-soul legend will join George Clinton and Funkadelic guitarist Blackbyrd McKnight in a tribute to Funkadelic’s “Maggot Brain,” which is among this year’s inductees.

Other performers include Fyütch & Aura V covering Ella Jenkins’ “You’ll Sing a Song and I’ll Sing a Song,” Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson performing tunes from Dreamboat Annie, Lucinda Williams revisiting songs from Car Wheels on a Gravel Road; Take 6 covering the Soul Stirrers’ “Jesus Gave Me Water,” and Taylor Hanson tributing Nick Drake’s Pink Moon.

Along with Rhythm Nation, other 2026 Grammy Hall Of Fame honorees include Lucinda Williams’s Cars Wheels on a Gravel Road, Heart’s Dreamboat Annie, Alice Coltrane’s Journey in Satchidananda,, Nick Drake’s Pink Moon, 2Pac’s All Eyez On Me, Radiohead’s OK Computer, Selena’s Amor Prohibido, Funkadelic’s Maggot Brain, Eric B & Rakim’s “Paid In Full,” Bertha “Chippie” Hill’s “Trouble In Mind,” Ella Jenkins’ “You’ll Sing A Song And I’ll Sing A Song,” The Rouse Brothers’ “Orange Blossom Special,” and The Soul Stirrers’ “Jesus Gave Me Water.”

“It’s a privilege to recognize these eclectic recordings as the 2026 Grammy Hall Of Fame inductees,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Each selection reflects the creativity, craft and cultural impact that recorded music can carry across decades. We’re honored to help preserve these works and celebrate the artists and communities behind them, so their legacies continue to inspire generations to come.”

The gala, hosted by Anthony Mason, will take place on May 8, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.

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