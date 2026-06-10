Listen To Our Genre-Spanning ‘World Cup Songs’ Playlist

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to begin on Thursday, June 11, uDiscover has cooked up the ultimate playlist to get fans ready for the biggest global event in sports. Just released on Spotify, the “World Cup Songs All World Cup Anthems playlist is, “The ultimate FIFA World Cup songs playlist from 2010 to 2026, featuring the best football anthems, World Cup vibes, Qatar 2022 hits, United 2026 energy” and more.

Just a few of the tracks included: Black Eyed Peas’ “Pump It,” The Beatles’ “Come Together,” “Learning To Fly” by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, “I Lived” by OneRepublic and Evelyn Knight & The Stardusters’ “Lucky, Lucky, Lucky.” Many of the songs connect to soccer fandom in general, but a few have special connections to teams: The Beatles tune “Come Together,” specifically, recently served as the soundtrack to England’s squad reveal.

Come Together 🎶 England Squad Announcement for World Cup 2026 🎥

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The World Cup Songs playlist begins with “Goals” from BLACKPINK‘s Lisa, Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema, and Brazilian pop star Anitta. The track arrived alongside an official music video and was produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Cirkut. Anitta: “My connection to the World Cup is deeply emotional. I’m Brazilian, after all, of course I have wonderful memories tied to the tournament. It’s incredibly special to now contribute to its history, collaborating with LISA and Rema on ‘Goals’! I’m very grateful for this opportunity.” Rema described the collaboration simply: “Three continents, one track…bringing all our sounds together like this is a big moment for music on the world stage.”

“Goals” marked the fourth single from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, following “Por Ella” by Los Ángeles Azules and Belinda, “Echo” by Daddy Yankee and Shenseea, and “Illuminate” by Jessie Reyez and Elyanna. The project has been rolling out in stages ahead of the tournament, with each release incorporating regional sounds from a different area of the world.

Listen to our World Cup Songs playlist here.