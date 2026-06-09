Blake Proehl Signs With MCA, Releases ‘She Got It’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Blake Proehl has signed with MCA and released his new song “She Got It.” The singer-songwriter’s signing follows multiple CMA Fest appearances in Nashville this past weekend.

MCA revealed the news during Proehl’s performance at MCA Presents: Live At The SkyDeck, where label executives surprised him with a custom jersey commemorating the signing. The moment referenced Proehl’s earlier career in football, before he began pursuing music after an injury during his rookie season. “I couldn’t be more excited to join the MCA family,” Proehl said. “Music has changed my life in ways I never expected, and I’m grateful to have a team that believes in me and what I’m building.”

Blake Proehl - She Got It (Visualizer)

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“She Got It” arrives as Proehl begins his new chapter with MCA. The song centers on the feeling of being drawn to someone in a way that is difficult to describe directly. The release also follows the viral TikTok moment that introduced Proehl’s singing voice to a wider audience, when a video of him singing to his grandmother reached tens of millions of views.

Before signing with MCA, Proehl played wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings after a college football career at East Carolina. In 2024, he appeared on Season 22 of American Idol after auditioning with Brett Young’s “In Case You Didn’t Know.” His official artist site also features recent music including “Hail Mary” and “Miss Carolina,” along with updates on upcoming performances.

Listen to “She Got It” here.