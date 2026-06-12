Andrea Bocelli, Megan Thee Stallion, David Guetta & EJAE Unite On ‘DNA’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 officially underway, FIFA has put together a sonically diverse team for a global dance anthem. Titled “DNA”, the vibrant track features Megan Thee Stallion, Andrea Bocelli, David Guetta, and EJAE (one of the voices from HUNTR/X, the fictional girl group from Netflix’s Golden Globe Award-winning animated film, KPop Demon Hunters).

“It’s more than just a game, it’s our DNA,” the lyrics declare as David Guetta’s production builds upon its soaring synths, motivating fans and the 48 competing teams alike.

“The title of the song DNA ‘ says everything. Football has been in my life for as long as I can remember, and will always hold a very special place in my heart. To be invited to sing the anthem of the FIFA World Cup and to participate in the opening ceremony is an honor that moves me deeply,” Andrea Bocelli shared in a statement. “It also fills me with immense joy and gratitude to return to Mexico City, a city that has received me with such extraordinary warmth. And to sing on the Official Anthem alongside EJAE and David Guetta is a collaboration I will truly treasure. To FIFA, to the organisers, and to every fan who will gather in stadiums, living rooms and village squares across the globe, it is for you that we sing.”

EJAE also shared: “Being a part of the Official FIFA World Cup Anthem means so much to me. It’s especially meaningful because I was able to write Korean lyrics in the song—representing South Korea on this stage is such an honour. One of my favorite childhood memories is being in Seoul during the 2002 World Cup and seeing the city unite. I’ll never forget the feeling of seeing strangers on the street hug each other and celebrate. To me, that feeling of togetherness is what the World Cup means, and I’m grateful to be a part of it this year!”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 11 in Mexico City, where Andrea Bocelli and Ejae performed “DNA,” ahead of the opening match between Mexico and South Africa. David Guetta and Megan Thee Stallion were not in attendance.

Other artists who made appearances during the opening ceremony were Shakira and Burna Boy, who performed “Dai Dai,” and South African singer Tyler, who sang the South African anthem.

Listen to “DNA” here.