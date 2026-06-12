The Spice Girls Bring ‘Wannabe’ To Tiny Vinyl

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Spice Girls are ringing in 30 years of their debut single “Wannabe” in a massive—well, tiny—way. The band will be sharing the song on limited-edition Tiny Vinyl, pressed on Cobalt Transparent vinyl. The release will include the global sensation single and its original b-side, “Bumper To Bumper.”

Tiny Vinyl is a new pocket-sized format. They hold one song on each side and play on most manual turntables. Playback may be limited on automatic players that cannot disable auto-stop, or that have tonearms that cannot reach close to center.

Originally released on July 8, 1996 in the UK, “Wannabe” immediately established the Spice Girls as global superstars. Written by the band with Richard ‘Biff’ Stannard and Matt Rowe, the song topped the charts in a staggering 37 countries and is certified multi-platinum across the world.

In a 2020 interview with Music Week, Stannard recalled how his life—and the life of the Spice Girls—changed immediately upon the song being released.

He said: “All of a sudden the whole music industry wants a piece of you. It was crazy and brilliant, but everything has a yin and yang. Obviously, for the girls it was more severe, but it’s still difficult. I was 25 or 26 at the time, which is a young age to have that happen. Suddenly you’re traveling all over the world. I started to take more risks because I could. I got drunk and started talking to Bono—his quote on ‘Wannabe’ was, ‘It sounds like a night out!’ which is my favorite quote ever about the song.”

“Wannabe” isn’t the only Spice Girls music to be reissued in the past year. Back in 2025, the group’s third and final album Forever arrived as a limited-edition black-and-red marble vinyl with four collectible art prints. That release marked the first Spice Girls reissue since 2022, when they celebrated the 25th birthday of their album Spiceworld with new, expanded editions of the record.

Buy the Spice Girls’ Wannabe here.