Sienna Spiro Gears Up For The ‘My House’ Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Sienna Spiro has announced the expansive My House tour, which encompasses a North American fall run followed by dates in Asia, Australia, New Zealand, UK, and Europe. Ticket presales begin Tuesday, June 16, at 10 a.m. local time. Public on-sale starts Thursday, June 18, 10 a.m. local time.

Said Spiro, “I truly can’t wait for this tour. This is the biggest I’ve ever done and we’re going to perform in places I’ve never been before! I’m so excited to see you all and sing the songs from Visitor with you.” The singer’s forthcoming debut album, Visitor, will be released on July 3 via Capitol Records.

The My House Tour will begin on October 13 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. She’ll then perform in cities like Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, and San Francisco, before wrapping up the North American leg on November 10 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Spiro has been building up anticipation for her debut. Last week, she shared the official music video for “The Visitor.”

SIENNA SPIRO - The Visitor (Official Music Video)

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“The Visitor” was written and produced by Spiro with Omer Fedi and Michael Pollack. The track features a 20-piece string orchestra led and arranged by Academy Award-winning composer Peter Rotter, whose credits include Oppenheimer and The Last Repair Shop. Spiro said the album grew out of her longtime awareness of impermanence and her fear of people leaving, adding that making the record helped her focus on savoring the present rather than worrying about the future.

Earlier in 2026, she performed Visitor pre-release single “Die On This Hill” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and joined Sam Smith for a duet of the same song at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre. In late March, “The Visitor,” “Die On This Hill,” and “You Stole The Show” were all on the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time. Spiro is also scheduled for 2026 festival appearances including Lollapalooza, Newport Jazz, Outside Lands, All Things Go, and Austin City Limits.

Listen to Sienna Spiro’s Visitor here.