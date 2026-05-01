Olivia Rodrigo Announces The Unraveled Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Geffen Records

Olivia Rodrigo has announced her international The Unraveled Tour, a massive 65-date headlining series that will hit stages across North America, the UK, and Europe between September 25th and May 2nd, 2027.

Showcasing her upcoming third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, out June 12th, Rodrigo has also announced openers for select dates—the roster includes Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party, and Wolf Alice. This will be Rodrigo’s third world tour, and features extended multi-night residencies at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and The O2 in London.

When asked about the idea behind the album, Rodrigo told British Vogue that all of her “favourite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them.” “drop dead,” the album’s first single, gives a glimpse of that happy melancholy. Originally released on April 17th, the song debuted alongside a music video directed by frequent collaborator Petra Collins and filmed in Versailles.

Olivia Rodrigo - drop dead (Official Music Video)

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Rodrigo released her most recent album, GUTS, in 2023. She supported the record with an extensive world tour that ran from February 2024 through July 2025. By the time it concluded, it was the most successful headlining tour of any artist born in the 21st century. She sold out 100 shows and clocked a grand total of 1.6 million attendees across all dates.

Last night, Rodrigo appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and she’ll make her hosting debut with double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend on May 2.

Browse Olivia Rodrigo’s music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.