Violet Grohl Shares ‘Cool Buzz,’ Sets Headline Dates

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Violet Grohl has released “Cool Buzz,” a new song from her debut album Be Sweet To Me, which arrives May 29 via Auroura Records and Republic Records. The release also comes with news of Grohl’s first headline shows, while the song’s video, directed by Niki Milan Houston, is set to premiere on May 1. The east coast run includes dates in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC, with tickets on sale now. Be Sweet To Me is also available to pre-order.

Grohl said “Cool Buzz” takes aim at contradictions she has seen in punk spaces, describing it as a song about “poking fun at moral inconsistencies in punk guys who preach progressive politics, but then in their own musical spaces won’t let women have a chance.” The album was recorded at producer Justin Raisen’s Los Angeles home studio, with a group of musicians assembled in the spirit of the Wrecking Crew players of the 1960s and 1970s. The project also reflects Grohl’s longtime interest in alternative music from the late 1980s and early 1990s, a period she has cited as a lasting influence on both the sound and visual world around the record.

Violet Grohl - Cool Buzz (Official Lyric Video)

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“Cool Buzz” follows the previously released songs “THUM,” “Applefish,” and “595,” which introduced different sides of Grohl’s artistry. The new record has also been shaped by Grohl’s interest in film, particularly the work of David Lynch, a reference point that connects to the broader atmosphere around these songs. Alongside the album news, Grohl has confirmed additional live dates later in the year, including appearances with The Breeders in Baltimore on June 23 and New York on June 24. Her upcoming schedule also includes festival appearances at Pukkelpop, Leeds Festival, Electric Picnic, Reading Festival, Shaky Knees, and CBGB Festival.

Listen to “Cool Buzz” here.