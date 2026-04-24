Cruz Beckham Shares New Song ‘Waste Your Pain’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Cruz Beckham has released his new song “Waste Your Pain,” along with an accompanying music video filmed while on tour. The track was recorded with his band The Breakers and arrives as Beckham continues a busy 2026 schedule that now includes newly announced US dates and festival appearances in the UK and US.

Produced by Justin Raisen and Lewis Pesacov, “Waste Your Pain” centers on the idea of starting over and leaving behind emotional weight. The song pairs guitar-led arrangements with an upbeat rhythm section, while the video captures Beckham and The Breakers on the road. Drawing visual inspiration from 1980s coming-of-age films, the clip shows the group dancing, performing to camera, and documenting life between shows.

Cruz Beckham - waste your pain

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The release follows Beckham’s recent debut headline tour with The Breakers, which included stops at venues such as King Tut’s and Komedia before ending with three sold-out nights at The Courtyard Theatre in London. Those London shows brought a wave of attention around the new project and helped introduce “Waste Your Pain” to audiences before its official release. The track continues the run of early songs that Beckham has used to establish this phase of his recording career with a full band behind him.

Earlier in 2026, Beckham released “For Your Love,” another original song that arrived ahead of “Waste Your Pain.” In October 2025, he shared “Optics” alongside “Lick The Toast,” two early releases that marked the start of his current musical rollout. The latest single also lands as Beckham prepares for his debut US headline tour this summer. His upcoming festival schedule includes appearances at Reading & Leeds, Rock N Roll Circus, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and Shaky Knees.

Listen to “Waste Your Pain” here.