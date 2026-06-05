Leyla Ebrahimi Releases Debut EP ‘Planet You Forgot Me’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Leyla Ebrahimi has released her debut EP, Planet You Forgot Me, via Deerfield Records and Interscope Records. The six-song project is out today, June 5, and includes the previously shared tracks “i’m a little flower,” “I’m Sorry Maria,” and “I Know You’re The Moon.”

The EP was co-produced by Alexander 23, whose credits include Olivia Rodrigo and Reneé Rapp, and Ebrahimi’s collaborator Shane Pielocik. Ebrahimi said she wrote the title track while backpacking far from home, during a period when she was unsure whether she would return to New York. “This EP is a sonic archive of a love story,” she said. “And I lived every second of it.”

Leyla Ebrahimi - i'm a little flower (Official Music Video)

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Planet You Forgot Me takes its title from Ebrahimi’s 2025 independent track “planet you forgot me,” a six-minute song that now opens the EP. The set also includes the video-supported single “i’m a little flower,” whose official clip places Ebrahimi outside the city as she jumps on a trampoline, sets off 2-liter cola volcanoes, and wades into a creek. The tracklist is completed by “This graveyard is for lovers” and “you forgot me (planet reprise).”

Ebrahimi will mark the release with a Los Angeles house show at 2627 Orchard Ave. on June 6, with support from camille blackman. On June 21, she joins Holly Humberstone’s Cruel World Tour at Gothic Theatre in Englewood, Colorado, with additional stops this month at The Complex in Salt Lake City, The Showbox in Seattle, The Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, Roseland Theater in Portland, The Fillmore in San Francisco, and The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. In 2025, Ebrahimi signed with Deerfield Records and Interscope Records after releasing a series of singles that included “i’m too pretty for this” and “nobody matters but You.”

Listen to “Planet You Forgot Me” here.